MMA Union Supporter Released From UFC Roster

MMA Union supporter Kajan Johnson announced his UFC release in an emotional Instagram post.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion as Johnson constantly spoke out against the UFC’s controversial business practices.

And today, Johnson confirmed that his four-year run with the UFC had indeed come to an end.

View his Instagram post here:

“It is with sadness in my heart that I say farewell to the UFC. I spent the majority of my life trying to get in and once I was in I did it my way. I accomplished my dreams and did what I could to effect change within a system that greatly needs it, I am grateful for the blessings and the lessons that I was given and shown in these last 4 years and am truly a better man and fighter because of them. To all those that believed supported me, thank you, I love you. To all those that hated on me and motivated me, thank you, I love you, to whatever awaits me next, I am ready, let’s go! ” – Kajan Johnson

A Bittersweet Ending

Johnson recently competed at UFC Moscow where he dropped a split decision loss to Rustam Khabilov. The bout marked the end of his four-fight contract, and apparently, it was not renewed, perhaps due to his unionization efforts. Johnson had previously stated that he had hoped to fight out his contract in hopes of re-signing with the UFC.

UFC President Dana White and Johnson had a contentious relationship. After all, Johnson is the interim vice-president of Project Spearhead and an outspoken fighter advocate. Which made Johnson’s actions at the UFC Calgary weigh-ins that much more puzzling.

Watch Johnson’s handshake prank on Dana White:

Prior to his last two losses, “Ragin” Kajan was riding high on a four-fight win streak. At 34 years old it would seem this Tristar-trained fighter still has some fight left in him.

If Johnson decides to pursue other avenues he can always focus on his true passion of music, as Johnson is an aspiring musician in his own right.

As far as the UFC goes, he was on a short leash.