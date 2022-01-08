Evolution of Combat 9, an amateur mixed martial arts event hosted in Glasgow, Scotland hosted a massive mismatch bout back in September, with footage of the clash only surfacing across social media this week.

Drawing massive criticism for the decision to pit the two competitors together, 3-0 amateur, Aron Leo finished 21-year-old, Connor Knight with early ground strikes at the Evolution of Combat 9 event, with the bout sanctioned as an exhibition bout. Just two months later at Evolution of Combat 10, Leo would go on to finish Robbie Dunlop with a triangle stoppage.

An 11-second video of the stoppage from cageside emerged this week, which shows Loe back Knight up to the fence, before clipping with a left hand and a right hook which appears to land just behind the ear, before the referee separates the two as Leo lands a couple ground strikes. The Evolution of Combat 9 event took place back in September of last year.

I caught videos of both the brothers fights. Started recording as soon as I saw them walk out cause I knew it'd be quick lol. pic.twitter.com/Fq2ARylPb4 — CutTag (@CutTag) January 7, 2022

With many questioning both the legitimacy of the matchup, as well as questioning how the clash was actually sanctioned to take place, UFC featherweight alum, the now-retired, Artem Lobov praised MMA results and events portal, Tapology for removing wins from fighters who appear to be padding their records.

Twitter user, @CutTag also shared footage of the main event from Evolution of Combat 9, where he alleges Knight’s brother takes headlining status.

Both fights were less than 15 seconds. From what I understand EoC really struggled to get matchups for this card and we're scrambling last minute. pic.twitter.com/1UGi16sWAt — CutTag (@CutTag) January 7, 2022

In what looks to be another severe mismatch, Knight’s brother is also finished in spectacular fashion inside seconds of the opening round courtesy of a massive left high-kick at Evolution of Combat 9.

The above mentioned, Knight also made his professional kickboxing debut back in October, just a month following his knockout loss to Leo.



Featuring on the Evolution Combat Mixed Martial Arts event in Kent, England, Knight suffered a knockout loss just 33-seconds into the opening round against Toby Priestley. Knight was scheduled to feature against Ryan Southern and Brandon Jackson in amateur mixed martial arts fights in November and December, respectively, until both fights were cancelled.

