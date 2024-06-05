YouTuber The MMA Guru sets up ‘Robbery insurance Bank’ to help fighters on wrong side of sketchy scorecards

Popular online MMA personality The MMA Guru is doing his part to help fighters financially after coming up short on a questionable scorecard.

An unjustified loss can present a huge burden for fighters, especially those still trying to survive on the UFC’s paltry $12/$12 contract. Unfortunately, it’s become far too frequent of an issue with MMA judges continually handing in controversial scorecards that not only cost a fighter win on their record but half their paycheck.

After a series of judging blunders at UFC 302, The MMA Guru has decided to take matters into his own hands, introducing a “Robbery Insurance Bank” dedicated to fighters who find themselves in the midst of a blatant robbery inside the Octagon.

“In 2025, I’m planning to set up a $10k ROBBERY INSURANCE BANK reserved for fighters on their first/second contract that get badly robbed,” he wrote on X. “I can afford 10k per card. New fighters that would otherwise have had a career derailed by an awful decision will get a 10k win bonus from me.”

In 2025, I'm planning to set up a $10k ROBBERY INSURANCE BANK reserved for fighters on their first/second contract that get badly robbed.



The MMA Guru Responds to immediate criticism

In a follow-up post on social media, he added:

“I’ll build hype for this with my fans for the rest of the year. Put yo money up in 2025 10k performance bonuses for first/second contract fighters. Could even pay fighters who lost and took damage (broken bone/cuts/KO loss) I think I can fix fighter pay. Video Tomorrow.”

He also responded to some immediate backlash from fans questioning how he would fund such a project.

“People already talking about how this doesnt make sense In 2026-7 this could turn into small 3-5k finishing bonuses for first contract fighters In 2028 who knows what Somebodys gotta get these guys a lil more pay and it’s not gonna happen whining to Dana and on Twitter all day,” he added.

Though he offered little in the way of an explanation for how all of this is expected to work, it sounds like fans can tune into his YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 6 to find out details