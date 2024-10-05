Watch: MMA Fighter Vladimir Polozov’s Wife Begs to End Match Just As He Locks In Armbar Before Victory

MMA fighter Vladimir Polozov had his wife’s support in more ways than one during a recent victory over Anatoliy Galushka at MMA Series 84.

For many, the name Vladimir Polozov won’t ring too many bells – and neither should it. His current professional record stands at 3-3, and he’s hardly made a big impression on the world stage up to this point in his career. With that being said, it seems as if that could all change.

Last weekend, he went head to head with Anatoliy Galushka in a contest that would otherwise just seem like another bout on the card. Alas, this would prove to be quite the occasion, with the scene turning into something that we’d be used to seeing in a Hollywood movie.

With Galushka on top of Polozov on the ground, the latter’s wife ran to the cage and defied security to start pleading for the fight to be stopped. However, while it appeared to her as if Vladimir was struggling, he was actually settling into a pretty tight armbar.

That armbar proved successful and, in the end, a tap from Galushka ensured that Vladimir Polozov walked away with his third professional win.

last weekend, a MMA fighter’s wife begged for a fight to be stopped and didn’t understand that he was locking in an armbar 😭 pic.twitter.com/xaHbKaPOCe — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 3, 2024

Vladimir Polozov’s wife misunderstands fight

While this is really just a fun anecdote that ends well, it does tell us a bigger story about what it’s like to be with a mixed martial artist – especially at the professional level. While they may be providing for their family, they’re also putting their health on the line in a huge way.

Wives, husbands and other family members are there to provide support, and they do so impeccably. It’s a brutal sport to be involved in and they know that better than anyone, but on this occasion, Vladimir Polozov was able to hold his head high. Good for him.