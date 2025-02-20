Exclusive | MMA Fighter Veronika Smolkova Discusses Title Wins and Nude Modelling ‘Show off those girly things’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Oktagon MMA fighter Veronika Smolkova is preparing for her next bout with a potential title opportunity on the horizon. The Slovakian athlete has made a name for herself with her aggressive striking and finishing ability, and a victory in her upcoming fight could put her in line for a championship shot.

Speaking ahead of her fight, Smolkova expressed confidence in her preparation and reaffirmed her goal of securing a title. “I win this fight, and the belt is next,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to get it and defend it.”

“My dream is to do what I love, inspire others, and, along the way, maintain my joy, my happiness, and, most importantly, my health. I also see myself with titles—that’s a given.”

In addition to her fighting career, Veronika Smolkova has also gained attention outside the cage for her nude modeling. While some fighters prefer to keep their public image strictly focused on competition, Smolkova embraces both sides of her persona. She explained:

“After all, even though I’m a fighter, I’m also still a girl—a woman—and I like to show off those girly things. Even though it’s not too much, I still like to feel sexy and that kind of stuff, even alongside the sport … I am feminine, and I’m very sensitive. When I go to training, I have that sensitivity and those emotions—anger and other emotions you could call “bad” emotions, but also the ones that make you like an animal. I leave all of that at the gym and get it all out there. Then, after training, I can embrace my other emotions—my more feminine and sensitive side.”

Veronika Smolkova’s openness about balancing athletics and femininity has echoed with fans, particularly as more female fighters challenge traditional expectations in combat sports. At Oktagon 67, on February 22, she will be facing the top-ranked Aitana Álvarez.

“The message I’d like to send is to love yourself and not be afraid to be yourself. Even show off those quirks and unique things about you. Just express yourself in the most loving way toward yourself, and I feel absolutely honored to be able to show that to the younger generation of fighters—especially female fighters coming up.”

With a crucial fight ahead and a growing profile beyond MMA, Veronika Smolkova remains focused on both her professional goals and personal expression. If she secures a victory, a title fight could be next, another step in her rising career.

