Video: MMA Fighter Rolls for a heel hook and submits himself in bizarre finish at fMS Fight Night 2

MMA fighter Luiz Claudio somehow managed to submit himself while attempting to land a leg lock against his opponent, Yabna N’Tchala, at FMS Fight Night 2 on October 29.

Luiz Claudio submits himself while attempting a leg lock at FMS Fight Night 2🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/l90YByWN4X — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 30, 2023

We’ve seen professional fighters occasionally knock themselves out during a slam or a slip. Sometimes we’re even treated to the ultra-rare double knockout, but an MMA fighter making himself tap out is a certainly a new one.

The crazy finish came early in the opening round, as Claudio tied legs with N’Tchala, almost securing a calf-slicer. After ending up chest-down, Claudio resorted to a leg lock, but as N’Tchala scooted out, Claudio was the victim of his own entanglement. After being unable to break free from the hold, he had no choice, but to tap out to his own submission attempt.

Scoring his 10th career victory in MMA, N’Tchala jumped onto the top of the cage and gesturing toward the crowd with the ‘Wakanda Forever’ sign. ‘The Panther’ kicked off his career with nine straight victories before his streak was snapped by Yazid Chouchane under the UAE Warriors banner in February. His win over Claudio is his first of 2023.

Luiz Claudio fell to 4-3-1 in his MMA career, alternating wins and losses in his last five contests after starting with a 2-0 record.