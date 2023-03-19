Video – Referee forced to defend himself from discombobulated fighter following 8-second KO

An MMA official was forced to defend himself from a disoriented fighter at an event on Saturday morning.

Not long before UFC 286 was set to get underway from the O2 Arena in London, hardcore MMA fans were treated to UAE Warriors 39. Those getting their early morning fix of fights were treated to an alarming situation where a disoriented fighter attempted to attack the referee following a brutal eight-second knockout.

Rustem Kudaybergenov delivered an absolutely brutal overhand right that immediately sent his opponent Ilkhom Nazimov crashing face-first to the canvas, a blow that likely attributed to what happened next. As Kudaybergenov was celebrating his victory with a backflip off the top of the cage, Nazimov got back to his feet and began attacking the official, believing he was still in a fight.

You can watch the chaotic moment in the clip below:

Disoriented Fighter Attacks Referee Following Brutal Knockout