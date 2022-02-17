MMA fighter Bagdat Dyusembaev was reportedly shot the day before he was scheduled to fight.

According to TASS the Kazakhstani middleweight was involved in a ‘conflict with a security guard’ at a gym before he was shot in the chest.

The police released a statement following the shooting of Dyusembaev, it reads. “The day before, along Ordzhonikidze Street, house 10a, during a conflict with a security guard of a fitness club, MMA fighter Bagdat Dyusembaev received a gunshot wound in the chest. The victim was hospitalized in the N. I. Pirogov City Clinical Hospital.”

Dyusembaev was due to face off against Russia’s Mikhail Avakyan last night at Hardcore Fighting Championships 22 in Moscow. The promotion is yet to issue a statement on or comment about the shooting incident involving Dyusembaev. However, it appears they did manage to find a late-replacement opponent for Avakyan who still fought on last night’s card.

Who Is Bagdat Dyusembaev?

According to Tapology, Dyusembaev is yet to taste victory as a professional MMA fighter. The Kazakh is officially 0-2 after suffering a TKO loss to Yaroslav Kuk and a decision loss to Danila Volkov.

It has been reported that Dyusembaev is actually a seven-fight MMA veteran with a record of 2-4-1 but that has not been verified by an internationally recognised stat collector.

The current condition of Dyusembaev is unclear.

Everyone at LowKickMMA wishes Bagdat Dyusembaev a speedy recovery.

