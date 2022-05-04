Ex-MMA Fighter Darren Towler Wanted Over Drug Crimes, Police Advise ‘Do Not Approach’

Darren Towler, a former professional mixed martial arts fighter who boasts a 13-8 professional record and has competed under the banner of BAMMA, and Cage Rage, is currently wanted by law enforcement over drug offenses and crimes, as well as issuing a “do not approach” order against him to the public.

Police have advised the public to not approach convicted ex-MMA fighter, Darren Towler

Darren Towler, 40, a native of Newcastle, was found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, at Teesside Crown Court. The Team Machine trainee is expected to be sentenced after he was found guilty on drug offenses, with police and law enforcement currently attempting to discover his whereabouts.

“Darren Towler is described as 6ft 3ins tall and of large build,” A Durham Police spokesperson said, “He is well-known in the local community having had a career as a professional MMA fighter. If you see hm or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead call the police on 101.” (H/T GazzetteLive.co.uk)

Back in January 2016, Towler, who managed to win a championship under the banner of UCMMA in 2011, was handed a three year and three months jail sentence after he was found with £2,300 cash, 2,000 ecstasy tablets, and 12g of cocaine stashed in his car. Towler would be released from jail on license later that same year.

Towler was also caught in possession of cocaince and a sum of cash during a search of his Citeron Berlingo following a meeting with another male outside a Toby Carvery pub in Kingston Park, after he was also caught in the process of transporting ecstasy tablets after a prior meeting with another male in a carpark of a Newcastle pub.

Despite being apart of a group charged with the trafficking of heroin in 2011, Towler, who most recently featured professionally at BAMMA 33 in December 2017, was found not guilty after trial, while four other members of the group were all found guilty of trafficking heroin.

