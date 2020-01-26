MMA Community Responds To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

The entire world is mourning following the shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Bryant was not only one of the most talented and popular basketball players of all time, but a sporting icon who transcended the sport in more ways than one.
“The Black Mamba” also had a connection with the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). His BodyArmor sports drink is partnered with the UFC while former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier also has a spot on Bryant’s ESPN “DETAILED” series.
Bryant has also previously shown support for a fighters’ union in MMA.
Here is how the MMA world reacted to the tragic news of his passing:
May Bryant rest in peace.