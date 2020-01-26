MMA Community Responds To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

Spread the word!













The entire world is mourning following the shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant was not only one of the most talented and popular basketball players of all time, but a sporting icon who transcended the sport in more ways than one.

“The Black Mamba” also had a connection with the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). His BodyArmor sports drink is partnered with the UFC while former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier also has a spot on Bryant’s ESPN “DETAILED” series.

Bryant has also previously shown support for a fighters’ union in MMA.

Here is how the MMA world reacted to the tragic news of his passing:

Horrible!!!! RIP my man 😞🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ — Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020

A million apologies and condolences we just lost a super athlete #ripKobe — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2020

Just sad man…

Woke up to the news and it’s sad az. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 26, 2020

I am beyond sorry for the loss of Kobe Bryant and all fellow passengers on that fateful flight. He left a legacy few can hold a candle to. Remember, tomorrow is not guaranteed, LIVE YOUR FUCKING LIFE!!! — michael (@bisping) January 26, 2020

😔 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 26, 2020

🙏 prayers https://t.co/xIHlPitt5L — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) January 26, 2020

No way. So sad 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xZNIXCg4c1 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad 😭

RIP to a legend who meant so much to so many. You will be remembered forever as the champion you are.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRVuSf157X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

Bruh wtf !?!?!!?!!??!!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 26, 2020

RIP to a real leader and motivator #KobeBryant #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/QlP2F7cVkx — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 26, 2020

What!? Is this really true? 😥 https://t.co/OEIIzBJZ9v — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 26, 2020

I’ll rephrase my last tweet since everyone wants to talk shit.



TMZ just reported that Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. I hope it’s not true but if it is, my condolences go out to his family and the millions of lives he positively impacted. 💔 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 26, 2020

One of the greatest athletes of all time . RIP KOBE BRYANT 😢 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iAk0vdR98B — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 26, 2020

Feeling speechless right now. This hurts. RIP #kobebryant and all family and others involved. 🙏🏼🙏🏼😢 @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/7tyN4xAg30 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 26, 2020

Damn RIP Kobe. That meme with him talking to his duaghter at the game hit hard man 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe what I just heard. My heart is broken. God bless his family. @kobebryant — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) January 26, 2020

I just had 2 people message me that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. I don’t believe this. Is this for real? — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) January 26, 2020

RIP Legend to a legend Kobe Bryant🙏🏻 — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) January 26, 2020

Wow RIP mamba 🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 26, 2020

OMG KOBE !!! 💔 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 26, 2020

I am a wrestler and fighter at heart but athlete by choice. Kobe has to be one of the most iconic athletes of my generation that I can remember watching for so many years. RIP Kobe 😔 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 26, 2020

Kobe had an invincible aura to him, almost god-like. It’s crazy to think something like this could happen to him #RIP — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) January 26, 2020

Wow I can’t believe the news on Kobe right now💔💔💔 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. This is a dark hour and dark world at times. But you made it a brighter place and inspired me growing up. Thank you. My heart is out to your family. ♥️ — Anthony Rocco Martin (@TonyRoccoMartin) January 26, 2020

Man Kobe was one of my fav/ greatest athletes of all time 💔. RIP to a great one — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 26, 2020

May Bryant rest in peace.