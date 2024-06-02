MMA officially recognized in Thailand with development of MMA association
After months of dedicated effort and collaboration with an incredible team of people, we have successfully achieved official recognition for MMA as a sport in Thailand. We have also established a new, fully certified and approved MMA Association of Thailand under the Department of Provincial Administration.
This is a significant milestone for combat sports in Thailand. Our association, with the support of some very influential figures, aims to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts within the country to a world-class level.
I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the Advisory Chairman and Head of International Relations for the newly established MMA Association of Thailand.
Being entrusted with such a crucial role in developing the sport that I love at this level in a country that I hold so dear, is an immense privilege for me.
Over the next few years you will see the sport of MMA really start to take off. Our plans for the future of the sport are huge.Nick Chapman on Facebook
“MMA has been frowned upon in Thailand for a long time. There was even a point when the Sports Authority banned the use of a cage, MMA cages were not allowed, but what i love about Thailand is their progressive stance on things, they are open to taking new things onboard. Mixed Martial Arts is going to explode in Thailand, we are in the process of setting up a MMA association in Thailand. I’ve been enlisted with heading the development team and what we are going to do is regulate MMA in Thailand, we are going to bring in grassroots organizations from around the world, we are going to be running regular events, in a cage, in Sports Authority approved stadium. MMA is going to become a massive part of the combat sports industry here.”Nick Chapman during Hyon Ko interview for TheAllStar
“IMMAF is a huge organization globally for mixed martial arts. We are going to work under their framework so everything is done as it should be. I’m going to make sure all the regulations are in place, everything is conducted professionally, fighters’ safety. I’ll be taking care of all of that.”Nick Chapman during Hyon Ko interview for TheAllStar
A 5-10 year plan is to bring over the high-level wrestling coaches, the high level of jiu-jitsu coaches, the high level of MMA coaches and develop Thai nationals to either be One Championships level or UFC level. That’s my dream.”Nick Chapman during Hyon Ko interview for TheAllStar