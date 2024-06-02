MMA officially recognized in Thailand with development of MMA association

After months of dedicated effort and collaboration with an incredible team of people, we have successfully achieved official recognition for MMA as a sport in Thailand. We have also established a new, fully certified and approved MMA Association of Thailand under the Department of Provincial Administration.

This is a significant milestone for combat sports in Thailand. Our association, with the support of some very influential figures, aims to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts within the country to a world-class level.

I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the Advisory Chairman and Head of International Relations for the newly established MMA Association of Thailand.

Being entrusted with such a crucial role in developing the sport that I love at this level in a country that I hold so dear, is an immense privilege for me.

Over the next few years you will see the sport of MMA really start to take off. Our plans for the future of the sport are huge.

Nick Chapman on Facebook