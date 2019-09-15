Misha Cirkunov Taps Jim Crute – UFC Vancouver Results

Spread the word!













Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout opens the main card of the UFC Vancouver event:

Round 1: Crute had to block a head kick right out of the gate. They throw bombs until Cirkunov took him down and got half guard. Crute reversed positions and rained down strikes. Cirkunov stood up but Crute took him down. Cirkunov rolled and got his back briefly before Crute stood up and took him down. Some great exchanges here. Crute hammered down strikes but Cirkunov swept and landed some big shots. Cirkunov went for a Peruvian necktie and got the tap!

Results: Misha Cirkunov def. Jimmy Crute by submission (Peruvian necktie) at 3:38 of Round 1