Mike Winkeljohn Trolls Donald Cerrone After UFC Denver

It seemed Donald Cerrone put his bitter feud with former coach Mike Winkeljohn to rest by submitting Mike Perry (highlights) in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

However, even though Cerrone set UFC records for most wins and finishes, his rivalry with Coach Wink rolls on. Winkeljohn released a lengthy statement degrading Cerrone on Instagram today:

“Where was ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone the last 10 years helping others at the gym? Nowhere to be found. He didn’t come to our classes, didn’t even use Greg Jackson his last two fight camps. When he came, he would grab sparring partners, and then he would take those sparring partners back up to his ranch, where he paid for fun, free (expletive). Those guys would sometimes go up there and stay and train, and they’d lose. Hmm. “Any gym owner would tell you cancer has to be removed. It’s removed. The gym has no drama. It’s a happy place. I’m a happy guy. With that being said, I really wish Mike Perry had not taken ‘Cowboy’ down. Anyway, if you have fighter experience, and you want to come train with the best fighters in the world and help each other – Jon Jones, Holly Holm, Michelle Waterson, Devin Clark, Bevon Lewis, Carlos Condit, Siyar (Bahadurzada), John Dodson and so many others – you’re more than welcome. “If you’re one of those guys that swings on Donald Cerrone’s you-know-what, that’s weak and weird.”

The Feud Rages Ahead

Cerrone and Winkeljohn’s rivalry has been raging since ‘Cowboy’ appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and trashed his onetime gym. The UFC vet claimed Winkeljohn only cared about money. He called JacksonWink a ‘puppy mill’ for fighters.

The feud spilled over into the lead-up to UFC Denver after Perry began training at JacksonWink. ‘Cowboy’ got one last shot in via MMAJunkie after his submission over ‘Platinum’:

“My grandma went and told Winkeljohn, ‘You should have bet on the dinosaur,’” Cerrone said. “He knows what he did. It’s all over money, too. That’s the worst part. Looks like he’s still not getting paid, is he?”

That might be part of why Winkeljohn fired back so ferociously. He’s continually claimed that “Cowboy” was only ever about himself and didn’t care about helping out other fighters.

To him, Cerrone was a drama queen who only caused strain on his otherwise happy gym. This feud appears to not be over by a long shot now due to Wink’s latest statement.

Whose side are you joining?