Highlights: Donald Cerrone Taps Mike Perry

Donald Cerrone taps Mike Perry out in a welterweight bout at the UFC Denver event from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. This fight ended up serving as the co-headliner of the show.

The finish of the fight, which went down in the first round, saw Perry take him down only for later, Cerrone to lock in an ambar in order to secure a win. The time of the stoppage for the armbar win was 4:46 of the opening round.

As a result of this win, he snapped two UFC records. First up is his 21st victory under the UFC banner. As a result, he has surpassed the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping. The other record was his 15th career finish set that UFC mark, which sees him surpass Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort.

Watch the highlights and the shocking finish to the amazing bout here:

Making history in his home town, take a bow @Cowboycerrone, you deserve it! pic.twitter.com/EX3IIOdwZ6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 11, 2018

"I never knew what I was fighting for before. Now I do."@CowboyCerrone on having his son. #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/K3DAho3llr — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018