The highly anticipated return of Iron Mike Tyson is set to take place against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in Las Vegas on the 12th of September.

This matchup between two boxing greats will have a unique set of rules in place including no judges scoring the bout.

In an interview with BoxingScene.com California State Athletic Commissioner Andy Foster stated that the only way for either fighter to win would be either via a knockout or a stoppage. He also shared that neither fighter will be wearing headgear and that they will both be using 12-ounce lace-up gloves.

“They can move around and make some money, but I told them ‘if you get cut, it’s over,'” said Foster regarding stopping the fight.

Speaking on EPSN’s “First Take”, Tyson shared some words promoting the match up.

“We’re both accomplished fighters. We know how to take care of ourselves … we’ll be alright. Trust me,” said Tyson. “I’m looking to be 100% of Mike Tyson in the ring … I’m a neophyte in taking it easy. I don’t know how to do it that way. I am one speed, forward. I don’t know, Roy is just going to have to deal with that.” [Transcribed by BoxingScene.com]

“The fact is, we live a different lifestyle, being the greatest,” said Tyson. “I never took that many punches. I [retired]. I lived my life. I’ve been through some experiences, and now I’m back. I feel that I took care of my body and state of mind better than most fighters that retired before me and came back … It’s going to be amazing. I’m looking forward to it.” [Transcribed by BoxingScene.com]

While the full event has not been announced, it has been confirmed that the card will feature a celebrity matchup between YouTuber Jake Paul and NBA star Nate Robinson.

Who do you see taking the victory when these two boxing greats meet in the ring?