Mike Tyson Unfazed by Jake Paul’s Antics Ahead of Nov. 15 Superfight

ByCraig Pekios
Mike Tyson is not concerned with Jake Paul’s recent online antics.

On November 15, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will return to the squared circle for his first professional boxing bout in nearly two decades when he meets ‘The Problem Child’ inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson

Over the last few weeks, Paul has posted multiple videos on social media of him in a fat suit eating fried chicken and making a mockery of his training for the highly anticipated clash. To some, it’s clear that ‘El Gallo’ simply isn’t taking his fight with the former unified heavyweight world champion seriously. However, Tyson doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“Listen, I think he’s taking it very, very seriously because his health depends on it,” Tyson said during a press conference to promote his new energy pouch supplement LF* Go! “And yeah, I’m not looking past him, and I’m not taking him lightly at all.”

web 240818 mike tyson jake paul getty

mike Tyson looks to hand paul his second career loss

This will be Tyson’s first professional bout since a sixth-round TKO loss against Kevin McBride in 2005. Four years ago, ‘Iron’ did return to the ring for an eight-round charity exhibition fight with legendary pugilist Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has amassed a solid 10-1 record in his career thus far. Of course, a majority of those wins have come against non-boxers and past their prime MMA stars like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. His most recent win came in July via a sixth-round TKO against the BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry.

Paul’s lone loss came via a split decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury following a February 2023 clash in Saudi Arabia.

