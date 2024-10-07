Is Jake Paul in Trouble? Fans Alarmed by His Fitness Just Weeks Before Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul’s recently released training footage has a lot of fight fans concerned.

On November 15, ‘The Problem Child’ will make his 12th walk to the squared circle inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Meeting him in the middle of the ring will be former unified heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson who competes for the first time as a pro in nearly two decades.

In the weeks leading up to their highly anticipated scrap in The Lone Star State, Paul has stayed active on social media. On Instagram, the YouTuber revealed some recent training footage that left a lot to be desired, and fight fans made it pretty clear in the comments that they were unimpressed with what they were seeing.

Fans Roast Jake Paul Over Lackluster Training Footage

“He does not look fit at all,” one commenter wrote in response to the above footage. “You might be fooling these young kids who didn’t grow up watching Tyson…. Mike is going to knock you all the way back to the Disney channel chump,” another added. “Real talk! He doesn’t understand who he’s facing. Power doesn’t have an age limit. It stays with muscle memory.” “Jake Paul gone get slept fighting like that. “Bros hella uncoordinated.” “Dude has nothing to do with boxing, he moves like a starter at a street fight.” “7 year olds box better than him.”

Even Mike Tyson had a few things to say about Paul’s training footage.

As it stands, Jake Paul is a near 3-to-1 favorite with DraftKings sportsbook listing him as a -290 favorite. ‘The Problem Child’ goes into the bout having gone 10-1 in his professional boxing career, his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Since then, he has won four straight, including a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz and a sixth-round TKO against the BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry.