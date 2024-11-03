Mike Tyson calls out Tyson Fury’s mistakes, predicts redemption against Oleksandr Usyk

Ahead of his own return to the ring later this month, former undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion, Mike Tyson has revealed he is backing his namesake, Tyson Fury to regain titles in his championship rematch against Ukrainian star, Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch next month.

Tyson, a former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, makes his first outing in the squared circle later this month for the first time since his 2006 retirement from the sport, following back-to-back stoppage defeats to both Kevin McBride, and Danny Williams.

Slated to take on the polarizing YouTuber and social media star, Jake Paul, New York native, Tyson must prevent the Ohio native from registering an eleventh professional victory following his recent debut in professional boxing.

As for former undisputed WBC heavyweight gold holder, Fury, the British heavyweight returns next month in a title re-run against the aforenoted, Usyk, taking on the Ukrainian in a bid to avenge his first-ever loss in professional boxing.

Mike Tyson is picking Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk next month in Riyadh

And sharing his thoughts on the December title rematch between Usyk and Fury, former world champion, Tyson claimed he is picking the latter to out his prior wrongs, right later this year and avenge his only professional defeat in the ring.

“Hey listen, (Oleksandr) Usyk surprised everybody,” Mike Tyson told talkSPORT. “I think (Tyson) Fury played around too much, I think he needs to be taking this fight seriously and hopefully we get a different result to last time.”

Most recently entering the boxing ring four years ago — albeit in an exhibition pairing, Tyson fought fellow former world champion striker, Roy Jones Jr. in their matchup in California, with the duo fighting to a draw.