Mike Tyson Spotted In A Wheelchair At An Airport

Mike Tyson was seen in a wheelchair at the Miami Airport, which has made many question whether he is in good health at the moment.

The former World Heavyweight Champion of boxing was amongst one of the scariest men to ever grace the combat sports world. In Tyson’s prime, most of his matches ended with his opponent knocked unconscious on the ground. The boxing icon is only 56 years old, but he even recently had said that his “expiration date” may be not he horizon. Tyson has been recently walking around with a walking stick, as he needs assistance from it to walk properly.

Mike Tyson was on an episode of “Hotboxin”, when he had talked about the possibility of him passing away.

“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.’ ”

Tyson most recently had a run in on a plane with a heckler, who was annoying Tyson on the flight. Tyson responded to the annoyance by turning around and hitting the guy a few times in the face. The heckler had a couple battle scars, as ‘Iron’ Mike made him bleed with the few punches that he had landed. Why anyone would poke at Tyson like that, in punching range, is ludicrous.

Tyson’s most recent match was an exhibition match between Roy jones Jr, where he looked like the better fighter, at an older age. ‘Iron’ Mike was one of the most dominant heavyweight boxers of all time, as he finished his career with a record of 50-6. He won is first 37 fights, before losing to Buster Douglas in 1990. That fight went down as one of the biggest upsets in sports history.