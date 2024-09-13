Dana White Reveals Brain Damage with Scans revealing Black Spots: “I wouldn’t take one punch back.”

Dana White recently revealed that he has black spots on his brain stemming from his days as a boxer.

Also known as brain lesions, black spots can show up on an MRI for a slew of reasons, including stroke, radiation exposure, genetic conditions, seizures, multiple sclerosis, and traumatic brain injuries i.e. concussions. Of course, concussions and other TBIs can be the cause of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

CTE has been a hot-button issue in combat sports, specifically when speaking about White’s latest pet project, Power Slap. Debuting in January 2023, the maligned slap-fighting league has faced backlash from fans, fighters, and those in the medical field who were quick to call it nothing more than “sanctioned brain trauma.”

For those unfamiliar, Power Slap is a sport where two opponents take turns delivering open-hand slaps until either one person is knocked out or the judges decide whose slaps are more effective. The biggest issue with the so-called sport is that there is no defense involved. Slapees are required to stand there with their hands behind their back and take an uncontested smack from the slapper.

Needless to say, the “sport” has delivered some pretty insane clips on social media that have quickly expanded its popularity. However, with that has come more scrutiny. Still, White has remained a staunch supporter of Power Slap even in the face of his own medical issues.

“I used to box when I was younger,” White told TIME Magazine. “I went in, and I did one of those brain studies. I have black spots all over my brain from what I did. I wouldn’t take back one punch. Not one. The position that I’m in right here, right now, today, I wouldn’t take one punch back because I loved that much. “And the doctors all talk about, ‘Somebody could die.’ I got news for all the doctors. We’re all gonna die. How do you want to live your life? What do you love, and what are you passionate about?”

Dana White insists power slap is safer than boxing

During the same interview, White tried to explain why he has little concern over the health of his Power Slap competitors compared to those who compete in 10-12 round boxing matches.

“If you look at boxing, right, these guys train and spar for months leading up to a fight, then they go in there, and they fight 12 rounds. You’ve seen the UFC fights, knock-down, drag-’em-out wars. These guys go in and take three slaps or less… We spend the money. “As long as you know you have two healthy athletes going in to compete, the proper medical attention is there that night, and they get the proper medical attention after, you take a huge portion of the risk out.

Power Slap 9 will head to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 24 when super heavyweight champion ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ takes on Russian slap-fighting legend ‘Dumpling.’