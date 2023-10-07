Former boxing heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson predicts the upcoming boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

On October 28, Fury and Ngannou are set to do battle over a scheduled 10 rounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The odds are firmly against Ngannou and if Fury comes in on any sort of form, it will take something really special for the former UFC heavyweight champion to walk away with the win.

Along with a mountain of experience, Fury will have the size and speed advantage, and while Ngannou has shown he has big power in his MMA career, there is no evidence on how well this translates into boxing. So, most have Fury winning convincingly and would see Ngannou giving a somewhat of a spirited performance to be a win.

However, some feel that the highly unlikely will happen and feel Ngannou has the tools to pull it off – including Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson discusses Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyson has joined Ngannou’s team to help prepare him for the upcoming fight and was highly complimentary of the Cameroonian’s skill while talking to the Daily Mail.

“I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He’s able to do so much more than I anticipated,” Tyson said. “He has what it takes to knock out anything or anybody standing in his way. “Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury’s jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.” (H/T Daily Mail)

Continuing, Tyson also spoke of Fury’s class and ability to put on exciting events.

“Fury’s not the all-time great but he’s one of the all-time greats. He’s really high up. He can do greatness right now. He’s always going to bring a good night of boxing, fight hard. You’ve got to try and hit him with a shot to knock him cold out because he always gets back up and fights hard,” Tyson said.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson?