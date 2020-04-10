Mike Tyson Says MMA Fighters Will Never Earn Money Like Boxers

Spread the word!













Heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson believes MMA fighters will never earn the same amount of money boxers do.

The one-time champion enjoyed a lucrative career in boxing earning $400 million in the ring and amassed a total net worth of $685 million (per Forbes).

Tyson is not the only fighter to make big money in boxing. Countless boxing stars have gone on to make tens of millions in the sport, something which is rarely seen in MMA and the 53-year-old doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

Speaking to Brant James he says having more views MMA fighters will never earn the same money and he doesn’t understand why.

“MMA will always have more views and stuff than boxing, but boxers will always make more money than MMA fighters,”

“[Why that is,] That’s tricky, it doesn’t make any sense,” he added.

“I don’t know, they don’t make enough money in my perspective. It’s exciting and sexy, but [UFC fighters] don’t make enough money.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Despite MMA being generally low paying in comparison to boxing,the sport does have a few exceptions. Conor McGregor is the most obvious example of this. The Irishman has managed to capitalise on his popularity to create immense wealth as an MMA fighter. Outside of the sport he has several successful businesses and has competed in a lucrative boxing fight.

Other success stories can be seen in fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Georges St Pierre. However, these are exceptions to the rule and Tyson is right MMA fighters are grossly underpaid for their level of talent and the risks they take when competing.

A recent report revealed the UFC pays fighters 16 percent of its $900 million revenue. In comparison, the MLB, NBA, and NFL all payout between 48-50 percent of all revenue to the athletes.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson? Will boxers always earn more than MMA fighters?