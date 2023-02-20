Mike Tyson believes UFC star Conor McGregor’s entire personality is just a ‘Gimmick’: ‘He’s crazy, he’s bold’

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson has praised Conor McGregor for utilizing his “gimmick” to help reach riches in the sport of mixed martial arts, however, believes the Dubliner’s personality is entirely just on that; his gimmick.

Tyson, revered as one of the most devastating knockout artists in the history of professional boxing, ended his professional career inside the squared circle back in June 2005, dropping a loss to Kevin McBride.

Returning to face-off with former cruiserweight kingpin, Roy Jones Jr. back in a split decision draw over the course of eight rounds back in 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

As for McGregor, the former two-division UFC titleholder has been sidelined since July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The 34-year-old has yet to fight since suffering that debilitating injury, however, has begun filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – with the duo expected to share the Octagon at the season’s conclusion, potentially as soon as September.

Mike Tyson breaks down the personality of UFC star, Conor McGregor

Praising McGregor for his ability to earn lucrative paydays throughout his career, Mike Tyson admitted, however, that he believes the Crumlin native is basing his personality off of a “gimmick”.

“You have to have a gimmick,” Mike Tyson said on his podcast. “It’s real, but it’s a gimmick. The only guys that have all the money, have a gimmick. Look at Conor McGregor. He has a gimmick. He’s crazy, he’s bold. It’s a gimmick. In real life, he’s a beautiful guy.”

Earlier this week, McGregor hit the headlines after accusations were levelled at him regarding the alleged removal of previously casted contestants on TUF 31 – which had reportedly been replaced by teammates of McGregor, to which the Dubliner vehemently denied.