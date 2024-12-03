Mike Perry Reaction to UFC’s OnlyF*ns Model Collaboration

Mike Perry has given his thoughts on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s decision to promote an OnlyF*ns model.

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention, Mike Perry is officially a combat sports legend. In addition to his run in mixed martial arts, and most notably the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he has become the face of bare-knuckle boxing courtesy of his tenure with BKFC.

So, as you can imagine, he knows a thing or two when it comes to self-promotion. As previously mentioned, the UFC and Power Slap recently opted to align themselves with a model who promotes herself on the OnlyF*ns platform. They did so for the below Instagram post and, as you can imagine, it received some mixed responses.

One of those replies came from none other than Mike Perry himself.

Mike Perry gives his thoughts on UFC collaboration

“Korn is the new king.”

Some of the other fans in the comments, or should we say critics, weren’t quite as kind. They instead decided to go after the Ultimate Fighting Championship for engaging in this kind of promotion, while some simply didn’t seem to care.

Regardless of which side of the coin you fall on, this is the direction of travel right now. There are more ways than ever to promote yourself on social media and yes, that includes through the avenue of adult content. It isn’t for everyone, but nobody can deny the impact this kind of thing is having on society.

For Mike Perry, he’ll continue to focus on doing what he does best – entertaining the masses. Regardless of what he decides to do next in the world of combat sports, he has already written his name into the history books, and rightfully so.

Would you like to see him climb back into the cage one day? Let us know.