Mike Perry Threatens To ‘Skull F*ck’ Colby Covington Inside The Octagon

Everyone seems to want to get their hands on former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington. “Platinum” Mike Perry is no different.

Following a big win over Alex Oliveira this past weekend at UFC Ft. Lauderdale, Perry joined today’s (Mon. April 29, 2019) “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” During the appearance, Perry was asked about a possible match-up with “Chaos.” Perry had some harsh words for Covington, who he said he’d “skull f*ck” inside the Octagon (via MMA News):

“Yeah f*ck him, he can suck my d*ck. F*ck that b*tch. I’ll f*ck him in his f*cking skull. Screw that motherf*cker. I don’t give a f*ck about him or his life. I will rip his head from his neck, I keep saying this, what’s he gonna do?

“Lean on me, lean on me, lean on me. You can’t lean on me hard enough. You ain’t no truck and I will hit you if you’re that close to me trying to lean on me. And I will poke you in the eye. The ref better be watching and I don’t care. I sure don’t.”



It’s expected that Covington will be the first man to challenge Kamaru Usman for his newly-acquired welterweight throne. As for Perry, he’ll have to string together a few more big wins before getting near the title conversation. Perry has become one of the bigger fan favorites in the sport in recent months.

Should he and Covington ever find themselves matched up against one another, the build-up would be nothing short of exciting.