Video: Mike Perry Lights Up Joint On Ariel Helwani’s Show

UFC welterweight Mike Perry picked up a much-needed win over Alex Oliveira on the main card of last weekend’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

It was an entertaining bout, one that was preceded by a dance-off between the two action-focused fighters. As for the in-cage action, the bout was enough to earn ‘Fight of the Night’ at the event as a result.

‘Platinum’ hit the Brazilian with everything he had, yet ‘Cowboy’ made it to a decision nonetheless. Speaking up on today’s ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show,’ Perry noted how tough Oliveira was (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

“Jesus, that dude is tough. I hit him with 10 right hooks and he was still standing there. My right hand hurts.”

What Perry did after that, however, is sure to elicit more of a response. As he went off air for his interview, Perry lit up what appeared to be a joint on air. Check it out via Jed I. Goodman here:

Fans are finding it tough to not love Perry because of his over-the-top, unique personality. Are you among them?