UFC Welterweight contender Mike Perry has been caught using the N-word several times in the past, however on Monday he apologized for his actions and vowed to never use it again.

I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this. This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore. #NoDisrespect — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 1, 2021

“I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month, I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , [sic] plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore.”

Mike Perry has used the racial slur several times in the past and even used it in a social media altercation with American actor Michael Jai White. He justified his actions at the time by saying “You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor.”

Perry recently announced the birth of his son, Ocean, on January 6 with girlfriend Latory Gonzalez. “Platinum” is 1-3 in his last 4 fights inside the octagon, with his most recent outing being a unanimous decision lost to Tim Means at UFC 255.