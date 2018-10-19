Mike Perry Sets Sights On Two Big Names If He Beats Donald Cerrone

Mike Perry sets sights on two big names should he get past former title contender Donald Cerrone in his next fight. The rising prospect originally accepted this fight where there was no beef between the two former training partners. Instead, it all comes down to business.

That all changed once Cerrone had some internal drama with the gym that both fighters trained at. Now, there is some bad blood between the two sides.

Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226, which marked his latest fight. This win also snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Mike Perry Sets Sights

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Perry went on record by stating that once he knockouts Cerrone, he wants two big names at welterweight, which are Darren Till and Robbie Lawler.

“When I knock (Cerrone) out, I wasn’t sure Till could make that weight coming back down. If I can skip the line (at middleweight), we could make that fight happen, because there’s so much animosity in it already. It’s such a good fight to make. If that fight (against Till) can’t happen, I don’t see why the Robbie Lawler fight couldn’t happen. Other than Robbie Lawler and Darren Till, I don’t know what direction it goes.”

It should be noted that the UFC is targeting a fight between Lawler and Stephen Thompson for the first event in January. On the flip side, Till has made it known that he plans to move back up to the middleweight division. Thus, making these fights happen right away might turn out to be tough to be made.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.