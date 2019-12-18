Mike Perry Releases Statement After UFC 245 TKO Loss To Geoff Neal

Spread the word!













Geoff Neal followed through on his promise to become the first person to finish Mike Perry via TKO.

Neal made quick work of Perry on the UFC 245 featured preliminary bout on ESPN this past weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019). Perry got rocked with a head kick early on and Neal proceeded to finish him with strikes. It was a tremendous showing from Neal, who established himself as a contender to keep your eye on at 170 pounds.

As for Perry, it’s quite the setback, as he’s now on a two-fight losing streak, having dropped three of his last four. Now, Perry has released a lengthy statement on Instagram, praising Neal for his performance Saturday night.

“He set things up. Adapted to my movement. I was waiting and he took initiative. Thought even tho my right hand loaded I would still block the kick. I remember the kick. Then I went to defensive mode. Didn’t fire back. Didn’t shoot In or go for the clinch. Can’t wait. Had him against the cage but I didn’t GO.

“Missed my chance. Gonna be an interesting year 2020. I have to look at life with such a different plan. Maybe I’m gonna start living. Possibilities are endless. I am forced to be better. I’ve hit the bottom but I know I will find a path up hill. I’ll be the turtle. Got some sense and inner peace knocked into me. I will be better.

“The gym is calling me. No pressure. I’ll just be taking my time. I will Earn the right to win again. No telling how long it will take.”

What do you think about Perry’s statement after his TKO loss to Neal?