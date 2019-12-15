Geoff Neal Blitzes Mike Perry – UFC 245 Highlights

Spread the word!













Geoff Neal planned on being the first to finish Mike Perry and he delivered.

The two hard-hitting welterweights met in the featured prelim clash of UFC 245 on Saturday night and the fight certainly lived up to expectations — however, it wasn’t a war. Instead, Neal rocked Perry with a head kick early in the first round and proceeded to unload a flurry on him.

Perry eventually dropped to the ground with the referee calling an end to the action soon after.

In the process, Neal announced himself as the next big contender in the stacked welterweight division.

You can see the finish below:

What did you think of Neal’s finish?