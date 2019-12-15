Mike Perry Reflects On TKO Defeat To Geoff Neal

Spread the word!













Mike Perry was not pleased with his performance against Geoff Neal at UFC 245.

The two hard-hitting welterweights collided on the featured prelim bout on Saturday with many expecting a back-and-forth war. Instead, Neal rocked Perry with a head kick before dropping him with punches on his way to a first-round TKO victory.

For Perry, it was not only the quickest defeat of his career after just 90 seconds but also the first time he was finished by strikes. Reflecting on his performance the day after, “Platinum” commented on the setback:

“Phok bro. Wtf , my offense wasn’t there,” Perry tweeted. “Damn if I don’t feel like a dumbass. Kids don’t be like me. It’s dangerous when you seem to enjoy getting hit in the face , But Still , I will be back in the gym to drill moves to kill until my team feels I’ll bring the thrills ! Thanks”

Phok bro. Wtf , my offense wasn’t there. Damn if I don’t feel like a dumbass. Kids don’t be like me. It’s dangerous when you seem to enjoy getting hit in the face , But Still , I will be back in the gym to drill moves to kill until my team feels I’ll bring the thrills ! Thanks — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 15, 2019

The defeat puts Perry on a two-fight losing skid while he has also lost five of his last seven outings.

However, given his popularity as a fan-favorite fighter as well as his usually-entertaining performances, Perry should have no worries whatsoever about potentially being cut — even if he goes on to lose three in a row for the first time in his career.

What did you think of Perry’s performance?