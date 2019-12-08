Mike Perry Labels Ben Askren ‘A Bum’

Spread the word!













When Ben Askren retired last month, he received plenty of tributes and words of encouragement for his post-UFC career. However, Mike Perry isn’t following suit.

Askren called time on his career following his second consecutive defeat in the company after getting submitted by Demian Maia. In total, it put him at 1-2 with the promotion after coming in with plenty of hype and anticipation.

In the end, it was an underwhelming UFC career for “Funky” and fellow welterweight Perry believes he was more hype than substance:

“Ben Askren’s a bum, and they’re only talking about his retirement!” Perry said on UFC Unfiltered (via MMA News). “And he never fought nobody! He got three UFC fights! He got the luckiest draw with Robbie Lawler ever in his life!”

Perry is referring to Askren’s controversial submission win over Lawler where the latter never tapped or passed out. Many, including Jorge Masvidal, regard that fight as a loss for Askren especially given how he was getting beat up for majority of the fight.

“Platinum” also took aim at Askren’s 18-0 record before entering the UFC, citing how he never had to compete in the smaller promotions for a long period of time.

“18-0 in other organizations and all that…I skipped all that!” Perry added. “I saw Mike Bisping’s picture the other day, his Cage Warriors title defense, I said, ‘what’d you get for that? $5,000?’ They wasn’t paying sh*t back in the day.

“I skipped all that. I went straight to the UFC money.”

What do you think of Perry’s comments?