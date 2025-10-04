Mike Perry KOs Jeremy Stephens in Bloody Brawl to Retain ‘King of Violence’ Title – BKFC 82 Highlights

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry kept his undefeated record in bare-knuckle intact, scoring a late knockout against former UFC fan favorite Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82.

Stephens came out landing multiple right hands in the opening round, but somehow, Perry walked through each one and just kept coming. That trend continued in the second, with Stephens appearing to be moments away from a surefire victory before Perry started to let his left hand go, wearing down ‘Lil Heathen’ as the round wore on.

Perry finally caught Stephens with a clean left in the third, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas for the first of five knockdowns. The final knockdown came in the fifth as Perry connected with a left-right combination that finally put Stephens on the mat for good.

Official Result: Mike Perry def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO at 1:35 of Round 5 to retain the BKFC ‘King of Violence’ title.

Check Out Highlights From Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82:

The King of Violence is ready to protect the throne 🥶



🎟️ Buy #BKFC82 NOW at https://t.co/2p9YPKh0hM | Live NOW on DAZN | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/szzrNNZQNI — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 5, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is locked in and ready to go 😤



🎟️ Buy #BKFC82 NOW at https://t.co/2p9YPKh0hM | Live NOW on DAZN | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/NMkwjBmUnO — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 5, 2025

Mike Perry absolutely demolished Jeremy Stephens #BKFC

pic.twitter.com/c4Wi6h8Skk — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) October 5, 2025

🗣️"I'd like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody."



Mike Perry quotes the famous @TheNotoriousMMA line 🤣



#BKFC82 pic.twitter.com/3mC2Aa4QzK — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 5, 2025