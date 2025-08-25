Ready to “Bleed at the Devil’s Den” – Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens In Real Blood Match at BKFC 82

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens are ready to let the blood flow this fall.

On October 4, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will head to ‘The Garden State’ for BKFC 82, emanating from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the main event of the evening, Perry will put his ‘King of Violence’ title on the line against Stephens in a fight that is sure to deliver brutality and bloodshed for as long as it lasts.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Perry and Stephens went face-to-face during an interview with The MAC Life. Needless to say, things got heated between the two former UFC fighters turned bare-knuckle brawlers.

“This is a real blood combat sport,” Stephens said.

“We’re going to bleed at the Devil’s Den here in Jersey,” Perry added. “I think the city is going to be great to fight for. And you better not quit on them when I start landing some nasty sh*t.”

Thus far, both Perry and Stephens are unbeaten under the BKFC banner, with the former holding a solid 5-0 record and noteworthy wins over Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves.

‘Lil Heathen’ is 3-0 with his most recent victory coming against the aforementioned Alvarez in January. He also holds wins over Jimmie Rivera and Bobby Taylor.

BKFC will crown the first-ever ‘queen of violence’

BKFC 82 will also see the squared circle debut of former UFC champion Frankie Edgar and the first-ever ‘Queen of Violence‘ crowned as reigning BKFC featherweight queen Jessica Borga meets undisputed flyweight titleholder Christine Ferea in a 135-pound grudge match.

Thus far, four fights have been announced for the event, including: