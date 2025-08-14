Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens Booked for BKFC ‘King of Violence’ Title Fight on Oct. 4

The BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ is back!

Mike Perry will make his long-awaited return to the squared circle on October 4 at BKFC 82. Emanating from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, ‘Platinum’ is expected to put his ‘King of Violence’ title on the line against former UFC star Jeremy Stephens in the evening’s main event. BKFC president Dave Feldman made the official announcement on Wednesday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show.

Perry (5-0) has not competed since suffering a sixth-round TKO loss against Jake Paul in a traditional boxing match in July 2024. Before that, ‘Platinum’ established himself as the BKFC’s top star, building an unbeaten record that includes impressive wins over former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. Perry also scored a majority decision win over Michael Page before ‘Venom’ signed with the UFC. Perry’s most recent outing under the BKFC banner came in April 2024 when he KO’d Thiago Alves 60 seconds into their Knucklemania 4 headliner.

Perry was infamously “fired” from the promotion by BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor following his loss to ‘The Problem Child,’ before reappearing at the BKFC’s Champions Summit press event last month.

Stephens (3-0) returns to BKFC following a one-night return to the Octagon at UFC Des Moines in May. Stephens ultimately came up short in his first MMA bout since 2022, surrendering a unanimous decision to Mason Jones in an entertaining back-and-forth clash.

Before that, ‘Lil Heathen’ put together a trio of wins inside the squared circle, besting Jimmie Rivera, Bobby Taylor, and Eddie Alvarez.

BKFC to introduce ‘Queen of Violence’ title at BKFC 82

In addition to the BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ belt being on the line, the promotion will also introduce a ‘Queen of Violence’ title at BKFC 82 when reigning women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea meets featherweight titleholder Jessica Borga.

Christine Ferea holds nothing back when talking about Jessica Borga. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/QSjchd1EEO — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) July 11, 2025



