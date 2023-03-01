Mike Perry says Jake Paul’s team was unhappy with fake “script” tweet

Mike Perry revealed that Jake Paul’s trainer was upset with his Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury “script”.

Perry posted the fake “script” to social media indicating that Paul’s boxing match was illegitimate. The tweet created plenty of buzz on social media.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Perry spoke about his tweet and how Paul’s team reacted to it. He said he got a message from Paul’s trainer, implying it was BJ Flores.

“It was an Instagram post my buddy sent me,” Perry admitted. “I tweeted it and I mean it’s probably my best tweet of all time…Jake [Paul’s] coach wrote me and was upset about his reputation and [how]he’s always had my back and spoke highly of me and that I’m a respected athlete in this fighting community.”

Mike Perry Believes His Tweet Was Funny

The 31-year-old went on to say Paul didn’t have respect for him. He referenced how Paul released sparring footage between the two in 2021. Perry would later call the script “hilarious” and “funny”.

Paul suffered the first defeat in his boxing career to Fury this past Sunday. Perry is confident that he can beat them both fighters.

Perry is scheduled to fight former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 41, president David Feldman announced on Wednesday.