Mike Perry has got one eye on Darren Till ahead of his fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23.

The popular welterweight fighter has had a long-running feud with Till who was supposed to headline alongside Marvin Vettori this weekend.

Unfortunately for the Englishman and fight fans he was forced off the card last week as he broke his collarbone in training.

Kevin Holland has stepped up on late notice to replace ‘The Gorilla’

Perry was disappointed that his rival did not make it to fight week.

“I was looking forward to maybe slapping him in the face and making headlines this week,” Perry told media ahead of UFC Vegas 23. “But it’s interesting because we all come here with a mission, and you know, it’s whose name is on the other side of that paper, so that’s the most important thing. So it’s better that I don’t have to deal with any type of drama.”

‘Platinum’ is not a fan of cutting weight and is hoping his next fight will be at middleweight against Till.

“I know I’m talking trash, and on Twitter, I be breaking down,” Perry said. “You be seeing me. I’m like a girl on my period on Twitter when I’m on weight cut ’cause it’s just awful. It makes me want to go up a weight class, so when I knock this fool out on Saturday and Darren Till’s collarbone heals, let’s make that fight happen at 185. I eat a chicken sandwich with one hand and hit him in the face with the other.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Perry has lost four of his last six fights and currently sits outside the welterweight rankings. Till is coming off a loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Despite that, he appeared to be in line for a shot at Israel Adesanya had he beaten Vettori this weekend.

Do you want to see Mike Perry fight Darren Till?