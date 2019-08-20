Mike Perry Challenges Ben Askren: ‘Since We Both Took A Knee’

Spread the word!













Mike Perry is looking to get right back into action after having his nose shattered in his last outing against Vicente Luque.

Perry took a knee to the face towards the end of his meeting with Luque at UFC Uruguay, breaking his nose badly. The aftermath resulted in a terribly disfigured nose for Perry, as you can see in the photo above. Now, with Perry’s return time looking to be a lot earlier than expected, “Platinum” is already looking to lay down the foundation for his return.

Taking to Twitter, Perry decided to call out fellow welterweight star Ben Askren. Perry noted that the matchup would make sense “since we both took a knee.” He also would like the fight to go towards a good cause.

“Since we both took a knee have to sit out and like to talk how about we start the talk for @Benaskren vs myself and take a stand for charity at the same time. Winner donates 20 grand to a charity of the losers choosing. Or I stay quiet and wait for the cards to play out”

The knee Perry is referring to, in regards to Askren, is the five-second flying knee knockout loss “Funky” suffered against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. Masvidal’s dismantling of Askren was the fastest knockout in UFC history. However, there have been rumors that Askren is gearing up for a fight against Demian Maia for his return. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out.

What do you think about Perry challenging Askren to fight next?