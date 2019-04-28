Mike Perry Calls Out Darren Till Following UFC Ft. Lauderdale

UFC welterweight Mike Perry is hoping to face former title challenger Darren Till next.

Perry got back in the win column with an entertaining unanimous decision win over Alex Oliveira on the main card of UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. “Platinum” would call out Till afterward in his post-fight interview and in the post-fight press conference, spoke more about that potential matchup.

“I think the Darren Till fight’s a good fight,” Perry said (via MMA Fighting). “He’s called me out in the Octagon, I just called him out in the Octagon, I think that’s good press for the UFC to put together. The fight makes sense.

“I used to not want to call people out who were coming off a loss, but you know what, you up in the top and you got that number next to your name? I’m gonna need that spot, so I’m gonna need that fight if it’s available.”

Till, of course, is coming off two back-to-back losses where he was submitted by former champion Tyron Woodley, and knocked out by Jorge Masvidal last month.

It looked like the Liverpool native and Perry would collide at one point in the past, but the timing works right now according to the latter.

A Well-Earned Break

Any possible fight with Till depends on when he will be able return to action. Even if it’s a long layoff, that works fine for Perry who could use the time off, having fought seven times since the start of 2017.

“I do got enough money to chill for a little bit and like I said in the Octagon, these guys are fighting, like, once a year, so let me chill,” Perry explained. “I did just come off some knee surgery a little bit ago, looks like it healed pretty good, looks like I did everything right and I’m a just chill, get back to the gym, work with my boys, we got some other fighters there that are are definitely going to be having some big fights coming up.

“We got more UFC guys, we just got to get back to it, back to work, having fun with it, do some more jiu-jitsu. I’m still a dang purple belt, so I got to level up and get better and they can call and when the time is right, it’ll work itself out.”

Would you be excited for a potential Till vs. Perry fight?