Mike Jackson Dominates CM Punk In Laugher At UFC 225

CM Punk showed heart, but couldn’t do much against Mike Jackson.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC 225 featured a welterweight clash between Punk and Jackson. The two did battle inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This was the second UFC bout for both men.

Punk went for leg kicks early in the bout. Punk landed a right hand and pushed Jackson against the fence. Jackson broke free and landed a couple of jabs. Punk shot in and pressed his opponent against the fence. Jackson turned around the position and escaped. Punk dropped down and scored a takedown. Jackson got back to his feet and landed a couple of punches to the body and an elbow over the top near the end of the round.

Punk went for a takedown early in the second stanza. Jackson stuffed it and escaped. Punk was clipped with a right hand. Jackson went for a takedown, but Punk locked in both hooks standing looking for a guillotine choke. With Jackson in top control, he landed a couple of strikes. Punk threw his legs up, but nothing. Punk was busted open. This round was all Jackson.

Punk clinched with his opponent early in the final frame. Jackson was able to reverse the position yet again. Punk was hit with a left hand and flopped to his back. Jackson allowed Punk to get back to his feet. Jackson landed some jabs and a right hand. They engaged in the clinch briefly. Jackson was toying with Punk at this point. Punk tried to roll for a kneebar, but couldn’t get anything going. The final round ended and the decision was clear.

When the score totals were read, Jackson was awarded the decision win.

Final Result: Mike Jackson def. CM Punk via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)