Miesha Tate Compares Julianna Peña’s Striking to Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 307: ‘People Don’t Realize How Hard She Hits’

Former UFC bantamweight women’s champion Miesha Tate thinks people underestimate Julianna Pena’s striking.

On October 4, Pena will attempt to become a two-time world titleholder when she meets reigning 135-pound queen Raquel Pennington in the UFC 307 co-main event. It will be Pena’s first time competing since her July 2022 loss to Amanda Nunes.

Considering ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is 3-3 in her last six fights and hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon for more than two years, it should come as no surprise that she’s listed as a +140 underdog while Pennington is trending as a -170 favorite. However, not everyone is convinced that ‘Rocky’ will leave with the bantamweight belt still strapped around her waist.

“I think Julianna’s striking is extremely underrated,” Tate told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think her striking is actually very effective – people just don’t understand it. It’s kind of like (Dricus Du Plessis). I think a lot of people look at him, and they don’t really respect his striking, either. I draw some similarities in their striking. “(Julianna), when she hits you, it’s not a snapping punch. It’s like a joust. You’ve seen those guys that run at each other on horses (with) the jousting sticks? People don’t realize how hard she hits until they get hit by (her). We saw that happen when she took out Amanda (Nunes). Her boxing might not be traditional, but that’s also a benefit.”

Miesha Tate Likens ‘Rocky’ to Valentina Shevchenko

Tate is also very familiar with Raquel Pennington’s stand-up game, having squared off with ‘Rocky’ at UFC 205 in 2016. It would be Tate’s final UFC fight until coming out of retirement in 2021.

‘Cupcake’ likened the champ’s skills to that of another undisputed women’s world champion.

“She’s such a clean, beautiful striker, and she’s very precise,” Tate said of Pennington. “Her defense is so good. I actually liken her style to Valentina Shevchenko. If you think about it, stylistically, they’re pretty similar. They have good bases, and they never overreact. “Valentina Shevchenko never overextends, Raquel never overextends. They’re both primarily counterstrikers, so they look for somebody to make a mistake. They’re great at parrying punches, they have great head movement, they have very technical boxing.”

Pennington has won six straight dating back to June 2020 against Marion Reneau. Since then, she’s racked up wins against Pannie Kianzad, Macy Chiasson, Aspen Ladd, Ketlen Vieira, and Mayra Bueno Silva to claim the vacant bantamweight title.