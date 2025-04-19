Amir Khan: ‘If Jake Paul Wants to Die in the Ring, Let Him Fight Anthony Joshua’

ByRoss Markey
Amir Khan: 'If Jake Paul Wants to Die in the Ring, Let Him Fight Anthony Joshua'

Booked to make his return to the ring later this summer, Jake Paul has been urged to pursue a rumored fight with former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua — by former gold holder, Amir Khan — if he wants to “die” in the ring.

Paul, who boasts an impressive 11-1 record in professional boxing, is set to return for his thirteenth professional fight later this summer, booking a showdown with former undisputed WBC middleweight world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez atop an end of June card in Anaheim, California.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 2

But earlier this year, the outspoken Ohio native played up a potential fight with former two-time heavyweight world champion, Joshua — claiming he has has the ability to knock the Watford veteran out if they ever share the ring with each other.

READ MORE:  Khabib Not Interested in Seeing Makhachev Fight 'Nobody' Ilia Topuria: 'Arman is More Competitive'

Amir Khan warns Jake Paul against Anthony Joshua fight

And according to former light welterweight champion, Khan, if Jake Paul has a death wish, he would go well to share the squared circle with his compariot, Joshua.

Amir Khan
Image via: Sky Sports

“Jake Paul would get killed against (Anthony) Joshua,” Amir Khan told Coin Casino. “And I think maybe he should take that fight just to show that he’s got the balls to fight a heavier guy. And secondly, when he does get hurt badly, he’ll send that statement all around to the YouTubers that you need to take boxing seriously.

“Because if you’re a YouTuber and you’ve got a big following, you can’t just think you can and get in the ring and fight these big names—because one day someone’s gonna get killed,” Khan continued. “I really think that Joshua could probably kill him in that ring. That’ll be like Ivan Drago versus Apollo Creed in Rocky 4. So if he wants to do that, he needs to watch that.”

READ MORE:  'Every right to count me out': Volkanovski silences doubters with triumphant return to form after back-to-back knockouts
Anthony Joshua

Most recently featuring in November of last year, polarizing YouTuber and social media content creator, Paul turned in a controversial unanimous decision win over former world heavyweight boxing champion, the veteran, Mike Tyson in Texas.

READ MORE:  Why Yair Rodriguez Felt He Failed with Pitbull Victory at UFC 314: 'It didn’t play out'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts