Amir Khan: ‘If Jake Paul Wants to Die in the Ring, Let Him Fight Anthony Joshua’

Booked to make his return to the ring later this summer, Jake Paul has been urged to pursue a rumored fight with former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua — by former gold holder, Amir Khan — if he wants to “die” in the ring.

Paul, who boasts an impressive 11-1 record in professional boxing, is set to return for his thirteenth professional fight later this summer, booking a showdown with former undisputed WBC middleweight world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez atop an end of June card in Anaheim, California.

But earlier this year, the outspoken Ohio native played up a potential fight with former two-time heavyweight world champion, Joshua — claiming he has has the ability to knock the Watford veteran out if they ever share the ring with each other.

Amir Khan warns Jake Paul against Anthony Joshua fight

And according to former light welterweight champion, Khan, if Jake Paul has a death wish, he would go well to share the squared circle with his compariot, Joshua.

“Jake Paul would get killed against (Anthony) Joshua,” Amir Khan told Coin Casino. “And I think maybe he should take that fight just to show that he’s got the balls to fight a heavier guy. And secondly, when he does get hurt badly, he’ll send that statement all around to the YouTubers that you need to take boxing seriously.

“Because if you’re a YouTuber and you’ve got a big following, you can’t just think you can and get in the ring and fight these big names—because one day someone’s gonna get killed,” Khan continued. “I really think that Joshua could probably kill him in that ring. That’ll be like Ivan Drago versus Apollo Creed in Rocky 4. So if he wants to do that, he needs to watch that.”

Most recently featuring in November of last year, polarizing YouTuber and social media content creator, Paul turned in a controversial unanimous decision win over former world heavyweight boxing champion, the veteran, Mike Tyson in Texas.