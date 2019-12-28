Mickey Gall vs. Alex Oliveira Removed From UFC Norfolk

The UFC has announced that the welterweight scrap between Mickey Gall and Alex Oliveira at UFC Norfolk has been canceled. The fight will not be replaced.
UFC Norfolk will go down from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on February 29. The show will be headlined by a bout for the vacant flyweight title between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo. There was no reason given as to why Gall vs. Oliveira was canceled. The fight was only announced less than two weeks ago. It’s the second fight that Gall has had called off after his fight with Carlos Condit at UFC DC fell through.
Check out the updated UFC Norfolk card below.
UFC Norfolk Card:
- Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese
- Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown
- Women’s featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
- Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Aalon Cruz
- Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips
What do you think about Gall and Oliveira being removed from UFC Norfolk?
