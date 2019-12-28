Mickey Gall vs. Alex Oliveira Removed From UFC Norfolk

Spread the word!













The UFC has announced that the welterweight scrap between Mickey Gall and Alex Oliveira at UFC Norfolk has been canceled. The fight will not be replaced.

UFC Norfolk will go down from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on February 29. The show will be headlined by a bout for the vacant flyweight title between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo. There was no reason given as to why Gall vs. Oliveira was canceled. The fight was only announced less than two weeks ago. It’s the second fight that Gall has had called off after his fight with Carlos Condit at UFC DC fell through.

Check out the updated UFC Norfolk card below.

UFC Norfolk Card:

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown

Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown Women’s featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Aalon Cruz

Steven Peterson vs. Aalon Cruz Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

