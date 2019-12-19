Alex Oliveira vs. Mickey Gall Added To UFC Norfolk

Spread the word!













UFC Norfolk has its first official bout as Alex Oliveira meets Mickey Gall in a welterweight contest.

The fight was announced by the promotion on social media on Thursday:

Oliveira will be desperately looking to snap a three-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” most recently suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Nicolas Dalby back in September.

As for Gall, he will be looking to make it two wins in a row and climb up the ranks. His last outing was in August where he outpointed Salim Touahri over three rounds.

Although this is the only bout made official by the UFC, there are a number of other fights that have been announced for the event:

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

There is no main event as of now but expect developments in the coming weeks.

UFC Norfolk takes place February 29 at the Chartway Arena. Last year’s event was headlined by a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

What do you think of Oliveira vs. Gall? Who takes it?