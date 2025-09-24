Michelle Montague Opens as Heavy Favorite Over Luana Carolina

Michelle Montague is set to fight Luana Carolina on September 28, 2025, at UFC Fight Night 260 in a bantamweight contest. This is a notable fight for both athletes, with each looking to establish or solidify their place in the division.

Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina Odds

The betting market strongly favors Michelle Montague in her upcoming fight against Luana Carolina, with the New Zealand prospect positioned as a significant favorite across multiple sportsbooks. Current sports betting online odds show Montague ranging from -185 to -235, while Carolina sits as the underdog at odds between +155 to +185, giving Montague roughly a 64-66% implied probability of victory according to bookmakers.

The most consistent betting lines show New Zealand’s Montague around -210 to -225 and Carolina around +165 to +185. Other bookmakers have Montague at -225 with Carolina at +185, while some shows slightly more favorable odds for the underdog at -210 and +165 respectively. The betting market clearly views Montague’s undefeated 6-0 record and grappling-heavy style as significant advantages over Carolina’s more inconsistent UFC run and recent weight management issues.

Over/Under 2.5 rounds betting shows the Over at around 61% probability and Under at 44%, indicating oddsmakers believe there’s a good chance this fight reaches the scorecards rather than ending in an early finish.

The UFC betting odds have shown some movement since opening, though not dramatically. Montague opened around -185 and has moved slightly in her favor to -210 range, while Carolina has moved from +155 to the +165-185 range. This indicates the betting public and sharp money have been backing the favorite, pushing Montague’s odds slightly higher. The movement suggests confidence in Montague’s chances has increased rather than decreased as the fight approaches.

For Luana Carolina, this marks her first official bantamweight bout in the UFC after missing weight in two recent flyweight fights and having a march canceled in March 2025 because of a botched weight cut. A win here would put her on a three-fight win streak and solidify her presence in a new weight class, positioning her as a contender in two divisions. For Michelle Montague, defeating a ranked and established UFC veteran like Carolina could fast-track her into division relevance and show she’s ready for the division’s deeper waters.

The betting market essentially views this as a classic grappler versus striker matchup, with the undefeated wrestler being favored to neutralize the more experienced but inconsistent striker. The odds reflect both Montague’s perfect record and Carolina’s recent struggles with consistency and weight management.