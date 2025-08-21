Fight week odds are in as Michel Pereira prepares to face Kyle Daukaus at UFC Shanghai on August 23, 2025. Pereira comes into this middleweight clash as the favorite, with the moneyline sitting at about -260, while Daukaus is the underdog at roughly +220. The matchup is set for the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, promising a stylistic contrast between Pereira’s unpredictable approach and Daukaus’s technical grappling skills.

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus – Fight Week Odds

The odds reflect the betting public’s lean towards Pereira’s explosive, flashy style that can turn a fight on its head quickly. Daukaus’s more methodical and steady approach is respected but seen as less likely to overwhelm Pereira early. Still, with Pereira’s tendency to engage in risky moves, Daukaus’s defensive capability and grappling expertise could capitalize on any mistakes. For more numbers check out the best rated casino sites.

Michel Pereira holds a record of 31 wins, 13 losses, and 2 no contests. At 31 years old, the Brazilian athlete fights in an orthodox stance with a reach of 73 inches and measures 6’1″ tall. Pereira is known for landing an average of 4.5 significant strikes per minute at a 52% accuracy rate in the UFC. However, he also takes his share of damage, absorbing about 4.33 significant strikes per minute while defending just over half (51%) of the strikes aimed his way.

On the other side, Kyle Daukaus is 32 and hails from the United States. He stands taller at 6’3″ with a longer reach of 76 inches and competes as a southpaw. Unlike Pereira’s striking-heavy style, Daukaus leans more on his grappling game, reflected in his record of 15 wins, 4 losses, and 1 no contest. He lands fewer significant strikes, around 3.22 per minute, but with the same 52% accuracy. Notably, Daukaus has a better defensive rate, absorbing only 2.94 significant strikes per minute while thwarting 42% of strikes. His grappling submissions have been key in many of his fights.

Pereira’s ability to maintain his striking output while avoiding serious counters will be vital. Daukaus’s success hinges on controlling the pace and dragging the fight into his grappling world, where he has historically excelled.

Expect a clash of styles with high stakes in a major international UFC event. The odds favor Pereira, but Daukaus could very well flip the script with the right strategy. Fans should keep an eye on this middleweight bout as it unfolds on August 23, 2025, live from Shanghai.