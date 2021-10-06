Fresh off their victories at BELLATOR 267, both Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Leah McCourt have climbed their respective divisions’ rankings and entered into Bellator’s pound for pound rankings.

Page, who defeated Douglas Lima in the main event of Bellator 267, has leaped frogged Lima to claim the No.1 ranking in the men’s welterweight division. The UK fighter’s record currently stands at 20-1, and it will be interesting to see if his next fight will be a title clash against the division’s reigning champion Yaroslav Amosov.

The 34-year-old’s split decision win over Lima earned him the number eight spot on the men’s pound-for-pound list. Page has spoken about wanting to run the fight back with Lima, preferably in a five-round affair, instead of the three rounds bout, which was what their fight at BELLATOR 267 was.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. AJ McKee (18-0)

2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

3. Vadim Nemkov (14-2)

4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

5. Ryan Bader (28-6, 1 NC)

6. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

7. Sergio Pettis (21-5)

8. Michael Page (20-1) NR

9. Corey Anderson (15-5)

10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) NR

Northern Ireland’s McCourt picked up her fifth straight win in the Bellator cage over the weekend to take her pro record to 6-1. The 29-year-old’s victory over Jessica Borga sees her move to fourth in the Women’s featherweight division as well as helping her capture the ninth spot on Bellator’s Women’s pound-for-pound list.

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (24-2, 1 NC)

2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Liz Carmouche (16-7) ∆1

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3) ∆1

6. Arlene Blencowe (14-8) ∆1

7. Cat Zingano (12-4) ∆1

8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) ∆1

9. Leah McCourt (6-1) NR

10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

Bellator is set to return on Sat. October 16, when BELLATOR 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals goes down in Phoenix, Arizona. Headlining the event will be a light-heavyweight clash between Julius Anglickas and the promotion’s light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. Both Nemkov’s title and a spot in the final of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will be on the line when the two meet.

Do you think Page and McCourt are ranked at the right places on these lists?