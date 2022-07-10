Michael Johnson doesn’t agree with the official ruling of his last contest with Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 58.

This past Saturday, UFC veteran Michael Johnson returned to action against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson was going into the bout off a second-round knockout of Alan Patrick in May. Having remained on the sidelines for over a year prior to that, he showed signs of brilliance in his two latest outings.

Michael Johnson argues that he should’ve won over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 58

Taking to his Instagram, “The Menace” expressed his disappointment at not getting the nod from the judges. He believed he had done enough to win and gave props to his opponent for his grit.

“Welp. That’s the way the cookie crumbles I guess. Great fight with @jamie_mullarkey tonight! Hats off to you sir! What’s understood doesn’t need to be said! Felt I got 1&3!! Thank you to all my support squad and those continuing to ride with me! There’s no quit in this guy at all. We keep climbing and fighting and scratching to get back to where I belong!!!”

There was heavy debate online regarding the result of the fight

“The Menace” put in an incredible performance early in the first round to score a knockdown over Mullarkey but in classic Johnson fashion, he would also get dropped in the final seconds of round one. The opening round is where the judges weren’t in agreement and this may have been the deciding factor as two scored it for Mullarkey while only one saw it for Johnson.

Mullarkey managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by a split decision. Yet again, the officials came under fire from the community. The result caused a stir online with fans arguing that Johnson should’ve won the razor-thin fight.

Following his loss at UFC Vegas 58, Johnson has now dropped five in his last six since March 2019. However, the record may not reflect the form that Johnson seems to have found again this year.

Do you agree with Michael Johnson that he should’ve won?