Back with a proverbial bang on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 54, lightweight division veteran, Michael Johnson managed to return to the winning track with a slick second round combination to stop and drop Brazil’s, Alan Patrick.

Johnson, who had been without a victory since a 2018 decision win over Artem Lobov, snapped his four-fight losing skid with a second round knockout win over Patrick — who was cornered by former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

Landing a series of strikes during a second round exchange, Johnson, who was once revealed as one of the slicker strikers at 155lb limit, dropped Patrick and followed up with a couple of ground strikes to stop the Brazilian.

Johnson, a native of St. Louis, holds other prior eye-catching wins over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Joe Lauzon, Gleison Tibau, Melvin Guillard, Edson Barboza, and Dustin Poirier to name a few.

Below, catch the highlights from Michael Johnson’s ninth career knockout victory