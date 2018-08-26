Michael Johnson Gets Split Nod Over Andre Fili

Michael Johnson is back in the win column thanks to a split decision win over Andre Fili.

The co-main event of UFC Lincoln featured featherweight action. Johnson went one-on-one with Andre Fili. The two clashed inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Johnson found a home for that straight left hand in the opening round. Fili matched up with him in terms of aggression. Another straight left was there for Johnson. “The Menace” missed a high kick near the end of the round.

Right away in round two, Johnson connected with the left hand. Fili went for a high kick, but nothing doing. Johnson landed a kick to the groin accidentally. Time resumed quickly. Johnson looked to pressure his opponent. Fili ducked under a punch and took his opponent down. He went for the back and held onto Johnson as “The Menace” stood up. Fili got under the chin and Johnson went down the mat. Johnson got out of it momentarily. Johnson escaped and gained top control with about 50 seconds left in the round. “The Menace” rained down some elbows. Fili threw up a triangle. Johnson got out of danger near the end of the round.

Fili had his high kick blocked early in the final frame. Johnson connected with a right hand followed by a leg kick. Fili was able to take Johnson down. “The Menace” got back to his feet and the two returned to the center of the Octagon. Johnson ducked under a head kick. He landed a leg kick and stuffed a takedown attempt. A left cross landed for Johnson and he shoved Fili against the fence. He dropped down, but Fili avoided the takedown attempt as the final horn sounded.

Final Result: Michael Johnson def. Andre Fili via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)